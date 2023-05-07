Jorge Mendes paves way for Barcelona to complete a deal for right back target

Despite having no natural right back in Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad, Barcelona had not initially intended to be in the market this summer for a new addition.

This was due to the financial situation, as their preferred target, Juan Foyth, cannot be afforded as Villarreal are planning to hold out for his release clause. Given that Barcelona are not expected to be able to afford to pay any sort of transfer fee, a deal would be impossible.

However, Jorge Mendes has appeared to give them an excellent chance of signing a right back this summer. As per Sport, the super-agent has been working on organising a loan for Joao Cancelo in the summer, for a deal that would suit Barcelona financially.

Cancelo has been a target for Barcelona since the winter transfer window, but the Portuguese opted to join Bayern Munich on loan instead. He is expected to return to Manchester City in the summer, but another exit is likely.

Cancelo was thought of as one of the best fullbacks in world football not too long ago, and if Barcelona can pull off a financially viable deal this summer, it would be a very good piece of business.