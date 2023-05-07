Jagoba Arrasate: Osasuna could not react to Real Madrid Copa del Rey winner

Osasuna head coach Jagoba Arrasate has pinpointed where he thinks they lost the 2022/23 Copa del Rey final.

Arrasate was aiming to create history with his team at the Estadio de La Cartuja in just their second ever final appearance.

However, despite the passionate support of the Osasuna fans packing out Andalucian arena, his side were unable to overcome Los Blancos in the final.

Osasuna fans still singing. They've been brilliant tonight. pic.twitter.com/v1Cgk4OhzU — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) May 6, 2023

Rodrygo Goes’ double secured the title for Carlo Ancelotti, either side of Lucas Torro’s equaliser, but Arrasate believes the Brazilian’s second goal killed off his team’s chances.

“After so much tension, I am in tears. It’s such a shame for the fans”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“Our fans deserved the Cup and we’re proud of them, they give us a lot of strength.

“We’ve had a fantastic cup run, but we know what Real Madrid are.

“When the game was tied, The team was very united, but we couldn’t get it back, after their second goal.”

Osasuna now return to the day job of La Liga, and pushing for European qualification, after missing out on a Copa del Rey route.

Arrasate’s side play host to Almeria next weekend as part of a five-game run until the end of the campaign.

They are currently only six points off a Europa League place, and three from a UEFA Europa Conference League spot, in 10th, but they face three sides in the top eight.

