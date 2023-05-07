“I’m still talking to the club” – Nacho Fernandez has yet to decide his Real Madrid future

Nacho Fernandez has seen it all at Real Madrid over the last 12 years. Since making his first team debut in 2011, he has been part of an almost unprecedented level of success at the club.

Saturday’s Copa del Rey success was the 23rd trophy of Nacho’s Real Madrid career, and he could make it 24 if Los Blancos retain the Champions League. The 33-year-old is aiming for further success by the end of the season, as per MD.

“We want to give value to the Copa del Rey. It is very important, and it has been very special because of how the games have taken place. Now we have two finals left to reach another, the Champions League.”

Nacho has been a one-club man, having only ever played for Real Madrid during his career so far. However, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, he may be on his way in the summer. He confirmed that he is still in negotiations over an extension.

“I’m still talking to the club. To be honest, I still don’t know what I’ll do. I will decide when everything happens.”

Nacho has been an important player for Real Madrid this season, and he has stepped up when required. However, his playing time has reduced in recent weeks, following the emergence of Eduardo Camavinga at left back.