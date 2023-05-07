Diego Simeone hoping for positive injury news ahead of crucial season run-in for Atletico Madrid

On matchday 33, Atletico Madrid complete an incredible comeback in their season, as they overtook Real Madrid to move into second place in the La Liga table.

With five games remaining, the target for Atletico will now be to hold on to the position, although it will be easier said than done. However, Diego Simeone will hope to recover some of his key players before their next match against Elche.

Jan Oblak, Memphis Depay, Stefan Savic and Marcos Llorente have all been sidelined in recent weeks, and Simeone will hope to have at least some of them available for next weekend.

Diario AS have reported that they could all be in with a chance of playing against Elche, as Simeone looks to have as many players available as possible for a crucial season run-in.

The mini-season break has come at a good time for Atletico Madrid, and they will hope that it has allowed their squad to get closer to full fitness for the final five games of the season.