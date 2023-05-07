Details revealed of Deco’s prospective contract as Barcelona’s Director of Football

The race is hotting up at Barcelona, as they look to replace Mateu Alemany as their Director of Football over the next few weeks.

Earlier this week, Barcelona announced that Alemany would be leaving the role after two years in order to pursue a “new professional project”, believed to be Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Former Barcelona player Deco has emerged as the frontrunner to fill the role, despite the fact that he has never held a similar role previously in his off-field career. The Portuguese, who is close with Joan Laporta, currently runs his own player agency: D20 Sports.

MD have reported that Deco will arrive into Barcelona on Tuesday to begin talks with the club. If he were to be given the role, it would be on a deal until 2026, which coincides with the end of Laporta’s term as President.

Deco currently represents Raphinha, among other players, but he would need to give up his role as a player agent before taking on the Director of Football role at Barcelona. Interestingly, the Brazilian’s future is one that he will have to sort out, if he does take over.