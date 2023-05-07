Carlo Ancelotti completes his personal La Decima after triumphant Copa del Rey victory

On Saturday evening, Real Madrid secured their first Copa del Rey title in nine years as they defeated Osasuna 2-1 in the final in Seville.

It was a match that was far from easy for Los Blancos, but they pulled through courtesy of a double from Rodrygo, who came up clutch once again.

Having already secured the European Super Cup and Club World Cup earlier in the season, the trophy is Real Madrid’s third of the campaign, and they will hope to add the Champions League title to their haul come the end of the season.

As well as being his third of the season, the Copa victory was Carlo Ancelotti’s 10th trophy as Real Madrid manager, which is an incredible achievement considering he has only been in charge for less than four seasons.

Florentino Perez is keen for Ancelotti to stay this summer, despite rumours of the Italian taking over as Brazil head coach. It’s easy to see why Real Madrid do not want him to go, as he is definitely one of the best managers in the club’s history.

Image via Ander Gillenea/AFP via Getty Images