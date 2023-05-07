Barcelona hoping to extend the contracts of two key players in the coming weeks

Xavi Hernandez has been delighted with his first team squad this season, as Barcelona look to secure their first La Liga title in four years.

Despite the club’s precarious financial position, he wants to keep as much of his squad together as possible, although that will be easier said than done this summer.

Barcelona have been securing contract extensions for first team players over the course of this season. Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Sergi Roberto are among those who have renewed, while club officials are hoping to tie up deals for Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele.

According to MD, Barcelona are planning to open talks with Marc-Andre Tet Stegen and Frenkie De Jong over the next few weeks in order to extend their contracts. Given their financial struggles, the offers would contain a wage cut, but they would both earn more of a salary in the long run.

Tying down De Jong and Ter Stegen would be excellent news for Barcelona. Both have been in exceptional form this season, and their continuation could help the club achieve further success down the line.