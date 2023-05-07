Aston Villa made move for Real Sociedad Director before settling on Mateu Alemany

Earlier this week, Barcelona announced the shock news that Mateu Alemany would be leaving his role as Director of Football at the end of this season.

Alemany, whose reason for leaving was that he is taking on a “new professional project”, is expected to take on a similar role at Aston Villa from next season onwards, where he would be working with former Sevilla and Villarreal head coach Unai Emery.

Despite Alemany’s credentials, Diario AS have revealed that he wasn’t Aston Villa’s first choice. Instead, they approach Real Sociedad first, with a view to making a move for their Director of Football, Roberto Olabe.

Olabe, whom Football Espana spoke to earlier this year, has worked wonders with La Real, bringing in a plethora of talent that has seen the Basque side climb the table in recent seasons. They are also on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Olabe rejected Aston Villa’s approach, and will instead stay at La Real, where he hopes to continue his success. Instead, Alemany looks set to take on the role.

Barcelona have already begun the process of replacing Alemany, with former player Deco said to be the frontrunner to take over as Director of Football from this summer.