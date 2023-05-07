Ansu Fati edging closer to staying at Barcelona this summer

For much of 2023, Ansu Fati has been linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer. The 20-year-old has struggled for regular playing time under Xavi Hernandez this season, and given the club’s financial position, he could be sold to generate funds.

Fati has recently been linked with a move to Premier League side Wolves, who are reportedly willing to offer a player-plus-cash deal involving Ruben Neves, which Barcelona are reportedly open to.

However, despite his lack of prominence this season, Fati does not want to leave Barcelona, and instead wishes to stay and fight for his place in the starting line-up.

As such, Barcelona are becoming less willing to let Fati leave this summer, according to MD. There is an increasing belief that he will stay with the first team squad for next season and beyond.

However, there is still an overhanging feeling that Barcelona need to make significant sales this summer, and hard choices could need to be made, including forcing a player out when they want to stay.