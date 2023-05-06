(WATCH) Rodrygo fires Real Madrid into Copa del Rey final lead

Real Madrid have stormed into a perfect start in their Copa del Rey final against Osasuna.

Los Blancos secured an ideal opening at the Estadio de La Cartuja as Carlo Ancelotti looks to build momentum towards their midweek Champions League semi final at home to Manchester City.

Ancelotti is aiming to win the trophy that he lifted as Real Madrid boss back in 2014, in the last time the club won it, and they roared into a 1-0 lead after just three minutes in Andalucia.

Vincius Junior and Rodrygo Goes were selected as part of a reshuffled Real Madrid attack and the Brazilian duo linked up to devastating effect.

Vini Jr superbly jinked past two Osasuna tackles inside the box and his cut back was ruthlessly buried by Rodrygo.

Vinicius doing what he does best!! 🤩 Real Madrid take the lead inside 2 minutes as Rodrygo bags his 15th goal of the season! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KnHL97BSvI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 6, 2023

Osasuna have settled since the setback but they face a huge battle to maintain their hopes of a shock result in Andalucia.

Images via Getty Images