WATCH: Osasuna fans in party mode in Seville ahead of Copa del Rey final

The Copa del Rey final is always a celebrated occasion, and for only the second time in their history, it is the turn of Osasuna supporters to have their day in the sun.

Los Rojillos previously reached the final in 2005, losing out to Real Betis. 18 years later, they will hope to go one better on Saturday evening when they take on Real Madrid in this year’s showpiece event.

Osasuna’s fanbase have already been gathering in Seville, and MD captured their supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere in the Andalusian capital.

They will hope to still be celebrating come full time, as Osasuna look to win the first major trophy in their history. However, Real Madrid will make it far from easy, as they go in search of the third title of their season so far.

Irrespective of the result, it promises to be a great day out for the supporters of both sides, but Osasuna will be desperately hoping that they are the ones in glee at the final whistle on Saturday evening.