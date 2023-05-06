“They could pay me in Monopoly money” – Gerard Pique mocks Barcelona’s financial struggles

Barcelona’s precarious financial situation has been well documented for the last couple of years, and ahead of this summer, it is expected to severely impair their ability to do transfer business.

Rivals supporters have often taken the opportunity to poke fun at Barcelona’s struggles, and now Gerard Pique, who retired from professional football earlier this season, has taken aim at his former club in similar fashion.

Ibai Llanos, whom he runs Kings League with, asked Pique whether Barcelona owes him any money, to which he replied that they don’t, as he forewent the remainder of his salary when he retired.

Llanos asked whether Pique would be able to get it back now, to with Pique responded by saying that he doesn’t expect them to do be able to, although he stated that they “could pay him in Monopoly money.”

Un madridista, al que las RRSS del Barça le hace la pelota a menudo, acordándose de la madre de Laporta. El otro, leyenda del club (y cómplice de la crisis actual), burlándose de la situación económica. Luego pedirán el estadio para su show. Este es el respeto que tenemos. pic.twitter.com/DaLXgZHOzd — Antonio Pérez (@Don_Iniestazo) May 5, 2023

Pique has been a polarising figure among Barcelona supporters for several years now, and his latest remarks will surely not go down well with the club’s fanbase.