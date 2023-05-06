Sevilla secure crucial contract extension ahead of impending summer rebuild

Having had a very disappointing season for most of the campaign, Sevilla now appear to be on the right track under new head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Under the former Eibar manager, Sevilla have been in excellent form, which has seen them pull away from the relegation battle, while also reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League, defeating Manchester United in the process.

Nemanja Gudelj has been one of the players that has been instrumental under Mendilibar, and he will be rewarded by receiving a new three-year contract with the club, according to Relevo.

Gudelj’s current deal expires at the end of this season, and it was his intention to remain in Seville, where he and his family have become settled over the last four years. It appears that he has now got his wish.

Sevilla could see several departures this summer, with the likes of Yassine Bounou and Youssef En-Nesyri having attracted interest in recent months. Given this, renewing Gudelj’s contract is an excellent move.

With his future now sorted, Gudelj will be aiming to help Sevilla end their season on a high, as they look to secure a record seventh Europa League title.

Image via pressinphoto/ddp USA/Profimedia