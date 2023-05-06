Real Madrid and Osasuna stars tunnel clash in Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid and Osasuna continued their Copa del Rey battle into the tunnel at half time at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

Los Blancos stormed into a 1-0 lead inside the first two minutes in Andalucia as Carlo Ancelotti aims to win his first trophy of the 2022/23 campaign.

Vincius Junior and Rodrygo Goes did the early damage for Ancelotti as the former showed superb skill to carve out a chance for his Brazilian compatriot to fire home.

Vinicius doing what he does best!! 🤩 Real Madrid take the lead inside 2 minutes as Rodrygo bags his 15th goal of the season! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KnHL97BSvI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 6, 2023

However, the contest has descended into a battle since, with two yellow cards each before the interval, and Vini Jr targeted for some rough treatment by the Osasuna backline.

As the players left the pitch at half time, TV cameras spotted a string of arguments between players, which spilled into the tunnel.

Real Madrid and Osasuna players had to be separated in the tunnel at halftime 😳 pic.twitter.com/009uLeDVDi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 6, 2023

Vin Jr appeared to be pulled back by two of the Los Blancos substitutes with Moi Gomez acting as peacemaker for Osasuna.

The tie is likely to carry on as a battle in the second period with both managers determined to take their chance at glory.

Images via ESPN