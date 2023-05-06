Real Madrid looking to beat Manchester United to signing of striker target this summer

Earlier this week, Carlo Ancelotti confirmed his desire for Real Madrid to sign a new striker this summer. Karim Benzema, who is their own senior option at the moment, has regularly struggled with injury issues this summer.

Alvaro Rodriguez will be promoted to the first team for next season, but given that he has only featured in a handful of senior matches in his career, there are doubts as to whether he should be second-choice striker.

Several names have been mentioned in regards to striker options, with the latest being Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani. The Frenchman, who has attracted interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich, has been in excellent form this season.

Relevo have reported that Real Madrid have enquired about Kolo Muani’s availability, as they evaluate several options ahead of this summer’s transfer window. Frankfurt are believed to want at least €80m to part with him.

With a move progressing for Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid could be in store for a busy summer window. However, signing Kolo Muani could prove to be a difficult task, as interest in his services appears to be high.