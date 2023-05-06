Real Madrid are “following the every move” of possible Carlo Ancelotti successor

Carlo Ancelotti’s second spell in charge of Real Madrid has undoubtedly been a success, and it could get even better. Five trophies have already been won over the past couple of seasons, and two more could be added by the end of this campaign.

Despite this, there is a genuine possibility that Ancelotti does not remain in charge for next season. He has been heavily linked with taking over as head coach of Brazil, and CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues confirmed that the Italian is their first choice to fill the role.

Should Ancelotti leave, Florentino Perez will be tasked with finding a suitable replacement. According to Christian Falk (via CaughtOffside), that would be Xabi Alonso, who has done an incredible job with Bayer Leverkusen this season.

“Very simply, if Ancelotti agrees to manage the Selecao, Bayer Leverkusen will have cause to worry, because Los Blancos have their former player, Xabi Alonso, in their sights as his successor. They are following his every move.”

Alonso has been touted as a future Real Madrid manager, but if Ancelotti does leave his post at the end of the season, he could have the role sooner than expected.