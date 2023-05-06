Raphinha considering Premier League return after just one season at Barcelona

In the absence of Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha has stepped up in 2023 for Barcelona. The Brazilian winger has been one of the outstanding players for the La Liga leaders in recent months.

Despite this, there are concerns about his ability to hold down a regular starting place over the next couple of seasons. Dembele is now back to full fitness, and he is expected to return to the starting line-up for the final few weeks of the season.

With a possible return for Lionel Messi also on the cards, Raphinha is considering leaving Barcelona in the summer as he wishes to continue playing regular first team football, according to Sport.

Raphinha only joined Barcelona from Leeds United last summer, and he has been linked with a Premier League return. Namely, Chelsea and Newcastle United have been interested in brining him back to England.

Barcelona want to keep Raphinha for next season, as they value him as an excellent player. However, if he wishes to leave, and given their financial worries, the two could be forced to part in the summer.