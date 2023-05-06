Premier League side looking to resurrect deal for red-hot La Liga forward

There aren’t playing forwards in La Liga currently in better form than Villarreal’s Nicolas Jackson. The Senegalese has five goals in his last six matches, as he aims to help the Yellow Submarine secure European football.

Jackson may not have even been at Villarreal at the moment, had he not suffered a hamstring injury a few months ago. It prevented him from passing his medical at AFC Bournemouth, after a deal had been agreed for €25m.

However, the transfer could be resurrected, as Relevo have reported that Villarreal and Bournemouth have re-opened talks over a move for Jackson to the Premier League side.

Bournemouth aren’t the only Premier League looking at Jackson, with others reportedly keeping tabs on his situation, but the Cherries are hoping that their previous deal with Villarreal will give them the advantage.

It remains to be seen how much Villarreal demand for the sale of Jackson. The young forward has progressed very well over the last few weeks, and they may try to get more than €25m in the summer.