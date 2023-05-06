Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Osasuna: Carlo Ancelotti with big decisions to make in defence and midfield

The big day for Real Madrid and Osasuna is finally here, as both sides prepare to contest the 2023 instalment of the Copa del Rey final. The two teams will both fancy their chances of securing a much-needed trophy.

Real Madrid have not won the trophy in nine years, and they will hope to end that barren run in Seville. Despite playing Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday, Carlo Ancelotti will go full strength against Osasuna.

Diario AS expect David Alaba to return to defence after injury, while they believe that it will be between Dani Ceballos and Aurelien Tchouameni as to who replaces Luka Modric in midfield. Rodrygo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior will be reunited in attack.

On the flip side, Marca believe that Ancelotti will opt for Antonio Rudiger in defence over Alaba, while they expect it to be Tchouameni that partners Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde in midfield.

Osasuna are gunning for their first Copa del Rey success, having only been in the final once before (2005 vs Real Betis). Jagoba Arrasate’s side have defied expectations to reach this stage, and they will hope to pull off another shock against Real Madrid.

Arrasate will have choices of his own to make. Chimy Avila, Ante Budimir and Kike Garcia are all vying for starts in Seville, and each one will believe that they can take the game to Real Madrid.

It promises to be an enthralling final, with both teams having the belief that they can walk away with the trophy at the final whistle. Real Madrid are gunning for their 20th title, Osasuna are searching for their first.