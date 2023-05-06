Osasuna SD Braulio – “Beyond what happens, being able to send 25,000 people is something to be proud of”

Osasuna are pursuing their first ever Copa del Rey triumph on Saturday evening against Real Madrid, in what will be an historic occasion for the side from Pamplona. It’s just their second ever final. Regardless of what happens in the game, Sporting Director Braulio Vazquez has told Football Espana that it is the result of five years of work.

Braulio was appointed back in 2017, and his first maangerial appointment was Jagoba Arrasate, who still leads the team today. Arrasate is the second-longest serving manager in La Liga, after Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

Asked if this was the culmination such a long project, Braulio agreed.

“Without doubt. I think all of the projects and all of the work we have accumulated, we arrived five years ago with the team that conceded 100 goals in the first division, they played very badly.”

“We got promoted beating all of the records, we won 19 games, we drew twice. It was a year and a half without losing at home, and all of this going through moments of difficulty too, because two years ago we were second-bottom. We had the press conference.”

While Braulio went on to make it clear that Osasuna were not simply turning up for the occasion, and that the project would be forging ahead next season, he was keen to place value on the achievement.

“Beyond what happens in the final, reaching a final and being able to send 25,000 people there, at the moment that we go out onto the pitch, it’s something to be proud of. And then we will enjoy it, then taking into account that we are playing Real Madrid in a final and they do not play finals, they win them, we will enjoy the moment.”

This was also no accident, with Braulio admitting they had targeted a Copa del Rey run this season. “Jagoba was annoyed at me,” he laughed, for saying so in public.

“I want to make it clear that we are not just in the final because of the four extra times, because from the first game, we took the cup very seriously. I think the Copa is the most beautiful game in Spain. When you believe in something, you need luck, but if you put in soul and effort, then you can achieve it.”

FE also wondered whether they were able to appreciate the moment, given a heavy schedule and the daily demands put on the club and team. Osasuna have also managed successful midtable finishes for three years in a row, and have already avoided relegation this season.

“We are conscious of it, but the people are not like that. We are converting what is not normal into the normal, and there will be a moment, I remember two or three years ago when we were 13 games without winning. That makes us value it. When we go out on to the pitch in the final of the Copa, it is exactly that, the consolidation of a project. I saw the final of the Copa last year, I was there for my son, and it [winning the Copa] was a wish.”

His son, Jesus Vazquez, was on the Valencia side that lost the final on penalties last year to Real Betis, which Braulio attended. He will be hoping to go one better this season.