Luka Modric comes to an agreement with Real Madrid over contract extension

This week, Luka Modric has been in a race against time to be fit for the Copa del Rey final, which sees Real Madrid take on Osasuna in Seville on Saturday evening.

Modric is one of very few players at the club to have won the trophy, with Los Blancos’ last success in the competition being in the 2013/14 season. Although he is not expected to start, he looks likely to be involved.

Off the pitch, Modric’s future looks like it has been resolved. The 37-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of this season, and there has been speculation as to whether he could depart Real Madrid after an 11-year career.

However, Relevo have now reported that Modric and Real Madrid have agreed terms over a contract extension, with only a final signature being needed before it is official.

Modric has made no secret on his desire to see out the remainder of his career at Real Madrid, and as he heads towards the final few years of his playing days, he looks like getting his wish.