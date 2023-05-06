Ligue 1 boss backs Lionel Messi over PSG exit plans

Lionel Messi has been supported in his push to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer by a key voice within Ligue 1.

The 35-year-old faces a major decision on his future in the coming weeks, with his PSG contract expiring in June, and relations at breaking point in Paris.

Messi issued an apology, after being suspended by the club for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, but his time a the Parc des Princes looks to be over.

🚨Lionel Messi has apologised for missing #PSG training to go to Saudi Arabia: “I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always." "I had this trip organised and I couldn't cancel it. I apologise to my teammates."pic.twitter.com/XBgL2iDXAQ — Football España (@footballespana_) May 5, 2023

Despite previous optimism on the Argentinian signing a 12-month extension clause, PSG are ready to let him go, with Barcelona working on a comeback deal.

PSG fans have criticised Messi’s conduct in 2023, with chants against him at home games, and negativity on social media in recent weeks.

Boos for Lionel Messi and Neymar around Le Parc des Princes 😳 pic.twitter.com/KRyaHTJLLk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 13, 2022

Nantes head coach, and former PSG defender, Antoine Kombouare has slammed those attitudes and called on Messi to walk away from the situation.

“I don’t care what happens, it’s PSG’s problem. But, I’m in love with Messi as a player,”, as per reports from Marca.

“We don’t touch Messi. Whatever he does. I’m passionate on that.

“If I had Messi in my team, I would tell him to stay up front, never to defend. I would like to see him have fun and shine.

“If he leaves, I’d be very happy, as it’s deserved.”

PSG are still battling to retain their Ligue 1 title this season with a decision on Messi’s next step expected at the end of the campaign.