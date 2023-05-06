Jude Bellingham snubs Manchester City as Real Madrid deal moves closer to completion

Jude Bellingham has been the cause of much speculation for much of this season, but it is looking increasingly likely that his transfer saga will be resolved this summer.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool have been the frontrunners for Bellingham for several months, but this week, reports have emerged that it is Los Blancos who are in pole position to sign the English international.

Borussia Dortmund expect a deal to be agreed with Real Madrid in the near future, and all signs point to him signing for the reigning European champions in the summer.

However, Man City were not ready to give up on Bellingham, and Marca have reported that they offered him a six-year deal worth €15m per season, which is more than he would be earning at Real Madrid. However, Bellingham rejected the offer.

Real Madrid will hope to conclude a deal in the next few weeks, and excitement appears to be building, as they close in on signing their top transfer target.