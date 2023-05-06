Joao Felix backed to make sensational return to Atletico Madrid this summer

Joao Felix’s future is expected to be the cause of much speculation this summer. The Portuguese, who is currently on loan at Chelsea, is expected to leave Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis.

Atletico have been in exceptional form since Felix’s departure, but the 23-year-old has been backed to make Los Rojiblancos even better, should he return from his loan spell in the Premier League in the summer.

Javier Vidales, who was Sporting Director of Atletico’s academy between 2017 and 2021, believes that Felix would succeed if he does return for next season and beyond, as per MD.

“Atletico is a club that functions as if it were a family. Diego Simeone will not do anything that goes against the will of the club’s leadership. Both Cholo and the owners of the club are aligned with a single objective: to make Joao Felix perform more, both sportively and economically.

“Cholo wants Joao, and the dressing room wants talented players. That’s why they want Joao. All the stars align for him to return and triumph.”

For the time being, it looks like Felix will leave Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis, but there is a possibility that he is welcomed back with open arms in the summer.