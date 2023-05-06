Ferran Torres determined to stay at Barcelona this summer despite Premier League interest

Significant sales are expected at Barcelona this summer, as the club look to generate funds ahead of next season, as they target complying with La Liga’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

A handful of first team players could be on the chopping block, with the likes of Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Franck Kessie all having been linked with moves away from Barcelona in the summer window.

Ferran Torres is another that could leave. The 22-year-old, who has struggled to command a regular starting place under Xavi Hernandez this season, has attracted interest from Arsenal and Aston Villa in recent weeks.

However, MD have reported that Torres does not intend to leave Barcelona this summer, and wants to stay and fight for his place at the club. Given that Fati and/or Raphinha could leave, Torres could see himself rise in the pecking order.

Barcelona will have to make difficult decisions this summer, as the club’s long-term future is paramount. Even if Torres does not want to leave, he may be forced into it if the club need to make sales.