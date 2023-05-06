Details revealed for Barcelona’s contract offer to Inigo Martinez

Despite the transfer window not opening for another several weeks, Barcelona have already begun making moves to add to Xavi Hernandez’s current first team squad.

Deals for Ilkay Gundogan and Lionel Messi have been heavily speculated upon, although the latest reports have suggested that neither has agreed terms on a deal that would see them move to Catalonia in the summer.

On the other hand, Athletic Club’s Inigo Martinez is believed to have agreed terms with Barcelona in the last few weeks, which will see him join in the summer when his contract in Bilbao expires.

Sport have reported on the details of Barcelona’s contract offer to Martinez. The 31-year-old has agreed a two-year deal, and he will earn approximately €9m per season, which is believed to be a similar wage to the one he currently earns at Athletic.

Martinez has also agreed to the controversial clause that would allow Barcelona to loan him out this summer, should they be unable to register him with La Liga ahead of next season.