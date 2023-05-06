Carlo Ancelotti hails Real Madrid ‘difference makers’ Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes in Copa del Rey win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for his match winning duo Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes after their Copa del Rey final victory over Osasuna.

Ancelotti sealed his first title of the season, ahead of taking on Manchester City, in a crunch Champions League showdown next week, to ease some of the pressure on his position.

Brazilian pair Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo were key on the night for Real Madrid in Andalucia with the former teeing up the latter for both goals in the final.

Rodrygo is now up to 16 goals across all competitions, in his best tally as a Real Madrid player, and both players are in hot form going into the clash against City.

“They have made the difference tonight. Vinicius in the first half was very unbalancing for the opposition”, as per reports from Marca.

“Rodrygo scored two goals, and at this moment, those two make the difference for us.”

Real Madrid’s sole focus will now be on the Champions League with Barcelona just one win away from clinching their first La Liga title since 2014.

Ancelotti’s side host Getafe, in between the two semi final matches against City, and the league trophy could already be at the Camp Nou.