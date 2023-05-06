Carlo Ancelotti recalls key Real Madrid names for Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has reshuffled his starting team for their Copa del Rey final clash with Osasuna.

Los Blancos face a pivotal week in their campaign with tonight’s final followed up by a Champions League semi final at home to Manchester City.

Ancelotti is looking to balance the game time of his veteran stars but he still wants to ensure they have a strong chance of sealing a first title this season.

David Alaba starts, as the Austrian international looks to build match fitness, ahead of facing City, in a key defensive change from Ancelotti, as Eduardo Camavinga comes in at left back.

Luka Modric is not risked from the start by Ancelotti at the Estadio de La Cartuja but he goes with his first choice attacking trio.

Osasuna have opted for wholesale changes in the final with only two players keeping their starting spots from the midweek 1-0 loss against Barcelona.