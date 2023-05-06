Borussia Dortmund anticipating “imminent” agreement with Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid have been making moves this week, as they look to tie up a deal for top transfer target Jude Bellingham. Personal terms are believed to be close to being agreed, although negotiating with Borussia Dortmund will be a different matter.

Dortmund are expected to be unrelenting as they look to sell Bellingham for his €150m asking price, which is a fee that Real Madrid will not pay. Los Blancos are not prepared to overspend for Bellingham, despite their willingness to do a deal.

Although there is a risk of a stalemate in this situation, Dortmund officials do expect to come to an agreement with Real Madrid very soon, according to Bundesliga expert Christian Falk (via CaughtOffside).

Falk believes that Dortmund will ask for a fixed fee of €120m, which could rise to €150m after variables. The Bundesliga expect this to be an acceptable price, but whether Real Madrid agree with that remains to be seen.