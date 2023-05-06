Barcelona willing to sell Tottenham Hotspur target “for more than €25m” this summer

Barcelona are expected to have a very busy transfer window this summer, as they look to improve their financial situation while also improving Xavi Hernandez’s options in his first team squad.

La Liga’s General Director has stated that Barcelona need to raise €250m before they can sign new players, as well as registering the new contracts of Pedri, Ronald Araujo and others.

As such, significant player sales are highly likely, and one departure that could happen is Franck Kessie. The Ivorian is only considered to be a squad player at Barcelona, and with moves for Ilkay Gundogan and Sofyan Amrabat seemingly being planned, he could be let go as a result.

Sport have reported that Tottenham Hotspur have enquired about Kessie’s availability, and they are willing to sell him in the summer, with a fee of “more than €25m” being quoted.

Kessie has also attracted interest from Inter Milan, but with the Italian giants struggling financially themselves, a move to the Premier League would be more beneficial for Barcelona, as they look to bring in much needed funds.