Barcelona have “no money” to sign Sergio Busquets replacement this summer

Despite their financial struggles being expected to continue, Barcelona are intent on improving Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad during this summer’s transfer window.

Several positions are being looked at by the club’s hierarchy, with one of the most prominent being in defensive midfield. Sergio Busquets could leave this summer, but even if he doesn’t, Barcelona want to sign a pivot that can work alongside him next season.

It is reported that Sofyan Amrabat is Barcelona’s preferred target for this summer, but according to Marca, they cannot afford to pay a transfer fee to Fiorentina.

Given that Fiorentina rejected a loan move in January, it seems unlikely that the Serie A side would allow it in the summer either. As such, Barcelona may find it extremely difficult to do a deal to sign Amrabat.

Barcelona may be forced into exploring other options this summer, although their first priority will be to ensure that Busquets signs a new deal. The 34-year-old is expected to announce his decision very soon.