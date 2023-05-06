Barcelona are open to selling Ansu Fati to Premier League side – report

Ansu Fati’s Barcelona future has been the subject of much speculation over the last few months. The 20-year-old, who has struggling for playing time this season, has regularly been linked with a move away from Catalonia in the summer.

If Fati does leave, a move to the Premier League appears to be likely. Several sides are interested, with the latest being Wolves, managed by former Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Wolves were preparing to offer €30m plus Ruben Neves for Fati, whose agent Jorge Mendes has a close relationship with both clubs. Sport have now stated that Barcelona are willing to approve this deal.

Neves has been on Barcelona’s radar for much of this season, although Xavi Hernandez is said to be sceptical about signing the Portuguese international, as he does not think of him as someone that can play as a pivot.

Even if Barcelona do agree to the deal, there is a feeling that much will still need to be worked out before it is finalised. Fati reportedly does not want to leave this summer, which could furtherly complicate matters.