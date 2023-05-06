Andres Iniesta set to leave Vissel Kobe

Former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta is preparing to leave Japanese side Vissel Kobe in July

Iniesta joined the J League giants in 2018, following an emotional farewell at the Camp Nou, and he opted to renew his contract until 2024, at the start of 2020.

However, despite being tied to the club for two more years, Iniesta now wants to leave, and the club are prepared to facilitate his incoming departure.

As per reports from Japanese outlet Nikkan Sports, via Marca, Vissel are ready to release Iniesta from his contract, midway through their domestic season, due peripheral first team role in 2023.

Barcelona face Vissel in a friendly game in June in what is likely to be his final game in Japan.

Iniesta, who turns 39 in the coming days, has not offered a retirement update, with the potential to accept another playing opportunity, or discuss a coaching role with Xavi’s Barcelona.