Analysis: Why Barcelona need to move on from Yannick Carrasco and Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are expected to be very active in the transfer market this summer, despite the fact that their financial situation continues to cause major problems.

Earlier this week, Javier Gomez, who is General Director of La Liga, confirmed that Barcelona need to generate €250m before they can register new players, or new contracts for the likes of Pedri and Ronald Araujo.

Despite this, Barcelona are looking to strengthen Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad in several areas, one of which is at left wing, which is a position that they have struggled with this season.

Ansu Fati is currently the only natural left winger in the squad, and his inconsistent form that often meant that Xavi has utilised a four-midfielder system, which has seen Gavi used on the left.

Fati’s future at Barcelona is far from secure, and club officials are looking to strengthen at left wing anyway. They already have Ez Abde returning from his loan at Osasuna, but there has been plenty of speculation over a move for Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco.

As part of the deal that saw Memphis Depay joined Atletico in January, Barcelona negotiated a release clause for Carrasco, believed to be in the region of €18m. Barcelona had hoped to lower this further, as they cannot afford to fork out that amount, but Sport have reported that Atletico are refusing to budge.

Many Barcelona supporters have been perplexed by their club’s decision to pursue a deal for Carrasco, and rightly so. On the face of it, it is one that makes little sense, especially when you consider that Abde will be remaining with the first team for next season, unless a mammoth offer comes in.

Abde plays as more of a winger, much like Carrasco, but different to Gavi/Fati, and that gives Barcelona different options going into next season. Abde is seven years younger than Carrasco, and if you have to pick one of them, you pick the former without any hesitation.

Granted, Carrasco has been in excellent form for Atletico in the second half of the season, but he has been playing as more of a left wing back rather than a winger, which is a position that Barcelona do not use or need.

Given their financial mess, it is even more peculiar that Barcelona are willing to throw money away for a player that they simply don’t need. If they do sell Fati this summer, a much better idea would be to sign someone like Gianluca Prestianni for the future, and then promote Estanis Pedrola or Angel Alarcon on a full-time basis.

Calm heads are needed at Barcelona over the summer window, and the sooner they come to the realisation that they don’t need Carrasco, the better for them.