Yannick Carrasco future Barcelona move depends on Ez Abde

Barcelona have a number of operations in the air this summer and one of them is Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco.

The Belgian has the approval of Xavi Hernandez and the Barcelona coaching staff, who like his ability to open up games through his pace and dribbling. When Memphis Depay was sold to Atletico in January, they secured a buy option on Carrasco, with reports varying between €15-20m on how much that is worth.

It will depend on Ez Abde. The Moroccan winger has put in a good season on loan at Osasuna, and Director of Football Mateu Alemany has said that he deserves to return to the club this summer and be given a shot in the first team.

Yet if a major offer comes in for him, due to Barcelona’s financial struggles, they will likely accept it. Sport say that only then will they be able and consider activating Carrasco’s buy clause. Abde has advocates at Barcelona, even if Xavi appears to prefer Carrasco.

What a major offer counts as is the decisive factor here, and how highly Barcelona value him. If they believe ultimately that Abde has the ability to develop into a Champions Leeague-level star, then keeping him makes sense. Otherwise, taking the money would benefit them.