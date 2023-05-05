Xabi Alonso rejects Premier League return rumours

Former Real Madrid and Spain star Xabi Alonso is not interested in taking a Premier League job this summer.

Alonso has impressed since taking charge at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in October after leaving his previous coaching role at Real Sociedad.

Rumours have been circulating over Tottenham’s interest in bringing him to the club as Antonio Conte’s long term successor.

However, Alonso has moved to end the speculation, with the 41-year-old confirming he will not break his contract in Germany ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

“I’ve been in football for many years,” as per reports from the Daily Mirror.

“Rumours are normal, but we still have a lot to achieve.

“That’s why my head is 100 % here for the last few months. And my head is also 100% here for next season.”

Alonso’s comments have removed him from the running to take charge at the Tottenham Hotspur with Luis Enrique also withdrawing from the race.

Real Madrid are also tracking Alonso as a long term option to replace Carlo Ancelotti in the Spanish capital with the Italian’s future in doubt as it enters into its final 12 months at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.