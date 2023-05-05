Wolves set to offer Ruben Neves to Barcelona in swap deal for out of favour forward

Wolves are looking to do more business with Barcelona this summer, as super-agent Jorge Mendes tries to put together a deal that will satisfy his clients.

Both Barcelona and Wolves are heavily involved with Mendes, who met with clients Ansu Fati, Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde during the week, before sitting down with Joan Laporta.

Seemingly Ansu Fati made it clear to Mendes he would not be leaving the club unless Xavi Hernandez told him he had to, but now reports have emerged of a potential swap deal involving the forward.

According to Relevo via Sport, Wolves will offer €30m plus central midfielder Ruben Neves for Fati. The former has been linked with Barcelona consistently over the last two seasons, but there are reports that Xavi does not see him as an adequate replacement for Sergio Busquets, which is the priority in midfield.

The problem would be persuading Fati to drop down a level to Wolves, but Mendes will attempt to convince him that regular football at Wolves would benefit him before a move to a bigger Premier League side.

Fati has struggled to carve out a role this season, and still looks a long way off his pre-injury level. That said, he is yet to be given a run of starts, and has completed just two matches this season.