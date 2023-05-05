Thibaut Courtois frustrated with refereeing treatment – ‘Real Madrid are an easy target’

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is rarely afraid to speak his mind, regardless of the topic. His latest qualm is that he feels Real Madrid are hard done by referees in Spain.

The Belgian shotstopper has endured a difficult season with injury keeping him on the sidelines for large swathes before the World Cup, but has now returned to his world-class form from last season.

Speaking to Movistar+, Courtois has claimed that Los Blancos are an easy target for referees.

“It was seen in Anoeta. We are an easy target, one protest and straight into the book.”

“Maybe that doesn’t happen as much with other times,” Courtois claimed.

Outside of the Real Madrid camp, this is an assessment few would agree with across Spanish football. While it is true that Vinicius Junior has received a number of yellow cards for dissent, many would argue he has been lucky not to escape more.

This comes days after Dani Carvajal was sent off for two bookings, the first of which was given for dissent.