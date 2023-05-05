Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham forecast as future England captain by former international

Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham has already made an impact on an international stage, starring for England at the 2022 World Cup. Bellingham was an insturmental creative force for Gareth Southgate, and scored his first goal for the Three Lions, but he has been tipped for an even bigger role going forward.

Recent reports coming out of the Spanish capital say that a deal for Bellingham is imminent, although that has been contradicted by information that Borussia Dortmund are yet to receive an offer.

What is in no doubt is that Bellingham is a target for the reigning Champions League winners. Speaking to Caught Offside, Stan Collymore has explained that taking the Madrid train is a smar decision.

“What a move it would be for him. There aren’t many teenagers out there who can say they’ve played in the Bundesliga and La Liga for two of Europe’s biggest and most prestigious clubs.”

“When you think about it, Bellingham could genuinely play for Madrid for six years, win countless trophies, and still only be 25 years old when he thinks about his next move, and the door to the Premier League is likely to always be open due to the fact he’s English, and the huge amounts of money available to clubs in this country.”

Collymore won three caps for England and had a brief spell in Spain himself, finishing his career at Real Oviedo. He believes a move to Spain could help his England career too.

“I also think a possible move to Madrid would see his hopes of one day captaining England boosted. If he were to go to the Santiago Bernabeu, cope with the pressure that comes with playing for Los Blancos, and have a positive impact on the team, there is no way he won’t be considered for the Three Lions’ armband.”

On a very basic level, he would be amongst leaders and captains of their own nations too, that could help impart their knowledge on him. None more so than Luka Modric, who is likely Croatia’s greatest player ever.