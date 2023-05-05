Real Madrid President Florentino Perez meets with Carlo Ancelotti to discuss defeats

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti held a meeting after Los Blancos were defeated by Real Sociedad on Tuesday, with the rest of the season on the agenda.

Perez and Ancelotti met to discuss the crucial stage of the season, with Osasuna in the Copa el Rey final this Saturday, and Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final the following week, as per Marca.

Seemingly the dialogue between the two was fluid and the two were more in agreement than not, particularly when it came to the two defeats in their last three games against Girona and Real Sociedad.

The need for a reaction and the desire to ensure that confidence is high going into this curcial stage of the season was also discussed.

The Madrid daily recall that Perez met with Ancelotti after Real Madrid were beaten 4-0 by Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, when Ancelotti told him they had a good chance of winning the Champions League – a prediction that came to fruition.

Ancelotti has faced constant speculation surrounding his future, but maintains he wants to stay at the club until the end of his contract in 2024. Given Perez has close ties to the Madrid media, it is fair to wonder exactly where those stories are coming from.