Pep Guardiola drops Kevin De Bruyne fitness hint ahead of Real Madrid test

Pep Guardiola has offered an injury update on midfield star Kevin De Bruyne.

Manchester City will be looking to move four points ahead of Premier League title rivals Arsenal this weekend as they play host to relegation battling Leeds United.

Guardiola and his squad face a quick turnaround, before facing Real Madrid in a crunch Champions League semi final first leg, on May 9.

De Bruyne is the only injury doubt for City, after the Belgian international missed their last two games with a muscle issue.

Guardiola admitted he is unsure over whether the 31-year-old will be fit to face Leeds, but he is confident over a return in time for the flight to Madrid.

“He trained yesterday and trained good. Today, we train and then we will decide after training”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

“Losing or missing just one week or 10 days of training, at this stage of the season, is not a problem.”

De Bryune has been in sensational form for City this season, with seven goals and 16 assists in Premier League action alone, and he has two goals in his last four games against Los Blancos.

Guardiola is expected to name a very different side to the XI which faced Real Madrid in last season’s semi final with Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Jack Grealish and record breaker Erling Haaland all set to start.