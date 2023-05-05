Pedri and Eric Garcia skip town to attend NBA game in San Francisco

Barcelona stars Pedri and Eric Garcia have taken advantage of their days off to head to the USA.

The two Spaniards are not in action for another nine days on account of a break in Barcelona’s schedule. There is no La Liga this weekend due to the Copa del Rey final on Saturday night, while next midweek sees the Champions League semi-finals take place.

When Barcelona do return, it will be against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday night. They know they will win the league with a victory over their closest rivals.

The two youngsters have headed to San Francisco in order to take in an NBA game at the Chase Centre. The Golden State Warriors overcame the LA Lakers 127-100 in the second game of the play-off semi-finals, levelling the series 1-1.

¡PEDRI Y ERIC GARCÍA EN EXCLUSIVA PARA HSM! 🇪🇸🔝 Los jugadores del Barcelona están en el Chase Center y conversaron con @ruthbibas. 👀 Además, dieron sus favoritos en la serie entre Golden State Warriors y Lakers. pic.twitter.com/sUvUpXYQ8x — HispanicSportsMedia (@hsmdeportes) May 5, 2023

Both were rooting for the Warriors, as fans of the team. Pedri admitted that while ‘we didn’t get to spend all the time we wanted’ in San Francisco, they were enjoying it. They also remarked that they had been plannning on attending a game for some time, and it just fell that they managed to get this ‘grat game’.