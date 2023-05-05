Pau Torres ‘very close’ to Serie A move as Villarreal departure beckons

Villarreal defender Pau Torres may be set to leave his hometown club this summer, after a glorious era at the club.

‘The boy from the village’ is a local hero in Vila-Real, having come through the club’s system and taken them to European glory in the Europa League.

Sport say that Torres is very close to a move to Juventus this summer. They point out that he has just two years left on his contract, meaning Villarreal may look to sell.

Torres was the subject of interest two summers ago, with the Yellow Submarine rejecting large offers at that point. They were holding out for more money at the time, but the sense is that they would be happy to accept a reasonable offer for Torres.

Villarreal have a culture of making one or two major sales per summer in order to fund the rest of their business. That hasn’t happened in recent years and they will no doubt be keen to bring in a larger sale to sustain their model.

However it should be said that this interest appears to have come about somewhat suddenly, which may suggest that an agent might have provided the news, which should always be taken with a pinch of salt.