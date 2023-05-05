Paris Saint-Germain open to Neymar Junior departure on loan

Paris Saint-Germain feel the course of their relationship with Neymar Junior is up.

Last summer there were reports that Neymar was up for sale, and this season has done little to convince them that they were wrong to take that approach.

Neymar has suffered injury issues throughout the campaign and once again was not present for their decisive Champions League ties against Bayern Munich. Fans also turned up at his house this week telling him to leave the club, which was followed by a series of likes from the player himself on posts that did not paint PSG in the best light.

As per Cadena SER (via Sport), PSG are willing to allow Neymar to leave on loan this summer, although they would like to include an option to buy. The Brazilian still has two years left on his deal, and his wages are likely to be a major obstacle.

Given Neymar’s profile and the relevant expenses, the options are limited. Only the top Premier League sides and perhaps at a push Real Madrid and Barcelona could accommodate him, but his injury record, and the public image he has of being unprofessional, will scare most clubs off any major investment.