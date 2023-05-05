NBA star sports Antoine Griezmann top ahead of play-offs – ‘Griez is great’

NBA star Draymond Green appeared in an Antoine Griezmann top last night, expressing his support for both the Frenchman and Atletico Madrid.

Green, 33, appeared ahead of Golden State Warriors’ NBA play-off victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in a Griezmann top, before they won 128-100.

He was asked about the tribute after the match, which levelled their series 1-1, and he expressed his admiration for the World Cup-winner.

“Griez is great. He’s been doing it a high level for a long time. I had the opportunity of meeting him a couple of times. He’s absolutely incredible,” Green remarked, as reported by TalkBasket.

“But also looking forward to that game here this summer. It’ll be fun. I’ve been to a few of those over the course of the years. A couple out here,” Green said, referencing the fact that Atletico are headed to San Francisco during preseason.

“I’ve been to one in LA. I went to El Clasico when it was in Miami, that ICC International Champions Cup. Put on and I know they’re coming out here this summer and I going to be an honorary captain for that game. So I was just excited. I got the jersey and wanted to wear it and it led to some good luck for us.”

Griezmann is one of many keen basketball fans amongst La Liga’s top players. Pedri and Eric Garcia attended the same game in San Francisco, taking advantage of some days off.

❤️‍🔥 Gold Blooded See you this summer in The Bay!

#DubNation | #LaLigaSummerTour pic.twitter.com/su3PF72dJk — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 4, 2023

The Atletico Madrid forward is a fan of the Warriors and Green himself, and the Colchonero social media account posted an image of Griezmann in a Green top ahead of the game.