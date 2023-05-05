Lionel Messi releases video apology for missing PSG training – full statement

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has released a video apology after missing training to go an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia with his family.

Messi missed PSG training on Monday in order to head to Saudi Arabia and fulfil his sponsorship commitments with the Saudi Arabian Tourist Board, doing so without authorisation from the club.

PSG fans then turned up outside the gorund in order to sing offensive songs about Messi. The club also sanctioned Messi, suspending him from all activity without pay for two weeks.

On Friday evening, Messi released a video explaining the situation and offering an apology.

“I wanted to make this video in view of everything that is happening. First of all, I apologise to my teammates and the club. I honestly thought that we were going to have a free time after the game, as had been happening in the previous weeks. I had organised this trip to Arabia, which I had previously canceled and this time I couldn’t”.

🚨Lionel Messi has apologised for missing #PSG training to go to Saudi Arabia: "I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always." "I had this trip organised and I couldn't cancel it. I apologise to my teammates."

“I apologise again and I am at their disposal for whatever the club decides. A hug.”

Messi had been panned both in the French press, and by the PSG fans for his lack of professionalism. Normally PSG players had been having the Monday off after victories, but were beaten 3-1 at home by Lorient.

It was a rare lack of professionalism from Messi throughout his 18-year career in the game. It had been taken many as a sign of a decisive split between him and PSG, as his contract winds down with little sign of a new one being signed.