La Liga Team of the Season nominees announced – major forward snub likely

La Liga have announced the nominees for their team of the season, which will be put to a vote, as they partner with EA Sports for said vote.
Predictably, Real Madrid and Barcelona have a strong presence in the nominations. Barcelona lead the way with a remarkable nine players in the nominations, while Real Madrid are narrowly behind with eight. Atletico Madrid come away with just four nominations, although Antoine Griezmann would likely be in with a shout were it a player of the season vote.
Only three teams did not manage a nominee, those being Almeria, Real Valladolid and Elche. Perhaps the most tightly contested will be the frontline, where one of Griezmann, Vincius Junior, Karim Benzema or Robert Lewandowski will miss out.
The likes of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Acuna can count themselves unlucky not to have made the side, although it may be that they were operating on a threshold of minutes.
Fans can vote for their own team of the season, constructing an XI in a 4-3-3 formation, where the players with the most votes at each position will be selected. The four players with the most votes outside of the XI will form a bench.
GOALKEEPERS
Courtois – Real Madrid
Ter Stegen – FC Barcelona
Alex Remiro – Real Sociedad
Jan Oblak – Atletico De Madrid
Ledesma – Cadiz CF
DEFENDERS
Kounde – FC Barcelona
Nahuel Molina – Atletico De Madrid
Arnau Martinez – Girona FC
Militao – Real Madrid
Le Normand – Real Sociedad
Gimenez – Atletico De Madrid
David Garcia – CA Osasuna
Pau Torres – Villarreal CF
Gaya – Valencia CF
Javi Galan – RC Celta De Vigo
Balde – FC Barcelona
Gudelj – Sevilla FC
Yeray – Athletic Club
MIDFIELDERS
Kroos – Real Madrid
De Jong – FC Barcelona
Brais Mendez – Real Sociedad
Canales – Real Betis
Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad
Pedri – FC Barcelona
Modric – Real Madrid
Darder – RCD Espanyol
Gabri Veiga – RC Celta De Vigo
Valverde – Real Madrid
Parejo – Villarreal CF
Gavi – FC Barcelona
Camavinga – Real Madrid
Nico Williams – Athletic De Bilbao
Isi Palazon – Rayo Vallecano
Alvaro Garcia – Rayo Vallecano
Kang-In Lee – RCD Mallorca
Aleix Garcia – Girona FC
ATTACKERS
Benzema – Real Madrid
Lewandowski – FC Barcelona
Unal – Getafe CF
Joselu – RCD Espanyol
Griezmann – Atletico De Madrid
Aspas – RC Celta De Vigo
Borja Iglesias – Real Betis
Muriqi – RCD Mallorca
Dembele – FC Barcelona
Raphinha – FC Barcelona
Vinicius – Real Madrid