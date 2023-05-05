La Liga Team of the Season nominees announced – major forward snub likely

La Liga have announced the nominees for their team of the season, which will be put to a vote, as they partner with EA Sports for said vote.

Predictably, Real Madrid and Barcelona have a strong presence in the nominations. Barcelona lead the way with a remarkable nine players in the nominations, while Real Madrid are narrowly behind with eight. Atletico Madrid come away with just four nominations, although Antoine Griezmann would likely be in with a shout were it a player of the season vote.

Only three teams did not manage a nominee, those being Almeria, Real Valladolid and Elche. Perhaps the most tightly contested will be the frontline, where one of Griezmann, Vincius Junior, Karim Benzema or Robert Lewandowski will miss out.

The likes of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Acuna can count themselves unlucky not to have made the side, although it may be that they were operating on a threshold of minutes.

Fans can vote for their own team of the season, constructing an XI in a 4-3-3 formation, where the players with the most votes at each position will be selected. The four players with the most votes outside of the XI will form a bench.

GOALKEEPERS

Courtois – Real Madrid

Ter Stegen – FC Barcelona

Alex Remiro – Real Sociedad

Jan Oblak – Atletico De Madrid

Ledesma – Cadiz CF

DEFENDERS

Kounde – FC Barcelona

Nahuel Molina – Atletico De Madrid

Arnau Martinez – Girona FC

Militao – Real Madrid

Le Normand – Real Sociedad

Gimenez – Atletico De Madrid

David Garcia – CA Osasuna

Pau Torres – Villarreal CF

Gaya – Valencia CF

Javi Galan – RC Celta De Vigo

Balde – FC Barcelona

Gudelj – Sevilla FC

Yeray – Athletic Club

MIDFIELDERS

Kroos – Real Madrid

De Jong – FC Barcelona

Brais Mendez – Real Sociedad

Canales – Real Betis

Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad

Pedri – FC Barcelona

Modric – Real Madrid

Darder – RCD Espanyol

Gabri Veiga – RC Celta De Vigo

Valverde – Real Madrid

Parejo – Villarreal CF

Gavi – FC Barcelona

Camavinga – Real Madrid

Nico Williams – Athletic De Bilbao

Isi Palazon – Rayo Vallecano

Alvaro Garcia – Rayo Vallecano

Kang-In Lee – RCD Mallorca

Aleix Garcia – Girona FC

ATTACKERS

Benzema – Real Madrid

Lewandowski – FC Barcelona

Unal – Getafe CF

Joselu – RCD Espanyol

Griezmann – Atletico De Madrid

Aspas – RC Celta De Vigo

Borja Iglesias – Real Betis

Muriqi – RCD Mallorca

Dembele – FC Barcelona

Raphinha – FC Barcelona

Vinicius – Real Madrid