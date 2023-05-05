Jon Moncayola on Copa del Rey final – ‘We want to live up to the game, but it’s not pressure’

Osasuna are building up to their second ever Copa del Rey final on Saturday night, and will be looking for their first ever major trophy. According to key player Jon Moncayola, they are not feeling the pressure.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Moncayola admitted that while they wanted to raise their game for the occasion, it wasn’t the same as scrapping it out to stay in La Liga.

“We want to live up to the game, the day and what we have deserved in the Cup this season, but I think the word pressure is more for people who are playing relegation. We already have safety, we have to go and enjoy it. We are not going to there to spend the afternoon [for pleasure], far from it, but we want to return that desire and that excitement and why not get the first title in history.”

The central midfielder also followed the party line of manager Jagoba Arrasate, who was keen not to mess with their routine.

“I think we try to do things as before. When things are going well, you don’t have to touch them.”

Nerves and pressure are two different things though. Moncayola admitted that the nervous energy has been felt, as Pamplona readies itself for a major occasion.

“These days you find more free time, you are more nervous… Sometimes you don’t know what to do to kill time. In moments that you normally spend resting on the sofa, [your body] now asks you to move. The mobile is also a bit overwhelming.”

With Nacho Vidal injured, Moncayola may be forced into right-back and a battle with Vinicius Junior during the final. Moncayola seemed unconcerned by it, admitting that while he is the one that can best turn a game, they would need to defend as a team and ensure whomever was defending him had help.

Victory for Osasuna would be the culmination of a long journey for Osasuna, who nearly went down to the third division just eight years ago, embarking an incredible rise to this point.