Jagoba Arrasate on Carlo Ancelotti – “I value him because he is a gentleman. He cares about you”

Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate is plotting Real Madrid’s downfall this weekend, as he hopes to lead Osasuna to a first ever Copa del Rey title, but the Basque coach was also singing the praises of his opposite number, Carlo Ancelotti.

The pair met in La Liga at El Sadar in February this season, when remarkably Ancelotti told Arrasate that they would be seeing each other in the final of the Copa del Rey. As it happened, that turned out to be the case.

Arrasate was asked about the reputation that Ancelotti has as simply a man-manager amongst some by Marca.

“There are a lot of people around football, and I can understand someone saying that, but I don’t share it. Carlo is a great group manager and a great coach. Also tactically. Look at the teams he’s been with and what he’s done! We analyse things in more detail.”

According to the former Real Sociedad coach, Ancelotti is not only a good tactician but an excellent person.

“As a person, I value him very much because he is a gentleman. He always takes good care of all the coaches. Cares about you.”

“And then, on a tactical level, I think he has that calm even in the most critical moments to analyse the game and find the key. See how he managed last year’s Champions League matches when everyone saw that the rival was superior. He changes two or three things and makes the whole team better.”

“He has a great vision of everything that is happening and what can happen. And I value that very much.”

And questioned the idea that every team has to be following a perfect plan conceived and practiced in training.

“There is a lot of talk about the methodology, but the most important thing a coach must have is to see what happens on the grass. Sometimes we focus more on the week [training], but the most important thing is the game. That’s where your team has to be better.”

In terms of going up against him on Saturday night, Arrasate was hoping the magic of the cup would remain with his team.

“I hope he gets it wrong, but even doing that, [there’s a chance] it still works out because he has a great team and good pieces. I hope that the very important Champions League game that they have three days later will influence them. But he has already said that he attaches great importance to the Cup because that way they could have won all the titles in two years. I hope for the best Madrid, but also for the best Osasuna.”

“The Cup, yes, has always been different. This year there have been moments where we have been out, and then we have been resurrected. It has something magical and we also hold on to that magic. Maybe we are tricking ourselves, but we want to hold on to that magic that the Cup has.”

Los Rojillo have gone up against Los Blancos twice already this season, securing a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu, and losing 2-0 at El Sadar. In both games they gave their opponents a good challenge, but it has been pointed out by Arrasate that not only are finals different, but that Real Madrid rarely make mistakes in them.