First details of Jude Bellingham contract at Real Madrid revealed as negotiations advance

Real Madrid are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, as more details about the operation crystalise.

According to Cadena SER, Florentino Perez will not allow another global superstar to slip through their grasp after the Kylian Mbappe saga last year. Earlier this week reports emerged out of Madrid that a deal was close. Seemingly now it is the number of variables that separate the two clubs.

Bellingham will be handed a six-year deal until 2029, and his release clause will be €1b, putting his future in the hands of the club. His salary will be in the second rung of the salary scale, behind only Eden Hazard, who earns the most at the club.

The English midfielder is set to be one of their long-term answers in Real Madrid’s midfield, as they transition away from Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Los Blancos will likely then move on to working out their strategy to replace Karim Benzema long-term next summer.